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Yaraganahalli stretch in Mysuru to be asphalted from April

The road development had been stalled for years, due to a land compensation court stay.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:30 IST
KarnatakaMysuruRoad worksasphalting works

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