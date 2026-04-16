<p>Mysuru: The residents of Yaraganahalli and surrounding areas, who have endured the heavily damaged 300M stretch of Dr Rajkumar Road for nearly two decades, finally see an end in sight.</p><p>Following persistent follow-ups, officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office confirmed on Thursday that asphalting work on the neglected stretch will commence on April 21.</p>.Asphalting work on Bengaluru's MG Road to be completed in 15 days.<p>A delegation led by activist Mike Prakash visited the DC office on Thursday for a scheduled meeting to press for urgent repairs. While the DC was unavailable due to a Bengaluru visit, his personal assistant assured the residents that the roadworks would officially begin next week.</p><p>The road development had been stalled for years, due to a land compensation court stay, involving the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and private persons. During this period, the vital road, linking Teresian College Junction to Mahadevapura Main Road, turned into a daily hazard. Residents and students from nearby schools, and daily commuters faced frequent accidents, severe dust - triggering breathing issues, and overflowing clogged sewage.</p><p>The locals, who have been relentlessly urging the authorities for basic safety and infrastructure, welcomed the official assurance. Acknowledging the positive update, Mike Prakash expressed hope that the long-pending demand will finally be fulfilled on April 21, adding that they will wait and watch for the work to begin.</p>