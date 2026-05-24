<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yoga">Yoga Federation of Mysuru</a> (YFM) has planned participation by at least two lakh people at 120 major centres across Mysuru city, to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21. In this regard, ‘Sankalp Divas’ was held at Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala, on Sunday, almost a month in advance.</p><p>Trainers from various Yoga organisations from across the city rehearsed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP),a standardised 45-minute routine designed by experts to allow people of all ages and fitness levels to practice together.</p>.<p>It progresses logically from basic prayers and loosening exercises to asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing techniques), and meditation. The official theme for the 12th IDY is ‘Yoga for Wellness, Wisdom, and World Peace’.</p><p>YFM includes Sri Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samsthe (SPYSS), Bharat Swabhiman Trust Mysuru Yoga Okoota, Yoga Sports Foundation, Mysuru Yoga Association, GSS Yoga and other organisations.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, writer C K Mahendra said, Mysuru was instrumental for the revival of Yoga in the modern times, as it received royal patronage here. He recalled how Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar patronised Yoga and Yoga exponents. </p>.6,000 people perform 'Bhujangasana' in Hyderabad, enter Asia Book of Records.<p>Mummadi’s spiritual literary work ‘Sritattvanidhi’ has eight Nidhis or chapters. Yoga is a part of Shaiva Nidhi, which depicts 122 Yoga Asanas or postures, with line drawings. ‘Sritattvanidhi’ has some rare details on Yoga, which are not available even in exclusive Yoga texts. Mummadi practised and encouraged Yoga and meditation as a part of spirituality.</p><p>Later Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar invited T Krishnamacharya to Mysuru. The Maharaja himself learnt some asanas from Krishnamacharya. Krishnamacharya’s Yoga was passed on to his disciples, B K S Iyengar and Pattabhi Jois, who took the ‘Mysuru style’ of ‘faster and more cardiovascular exercise’ to the international stage and made it famous the world over.</p><p>Head of YFM D Srihari said, besides the 120 main centres, including probably the Mysuru Palace, which the Mysuru District Administration has to decide, the YFM plans to hold the IDY in 529 parks across Mysuru city, to facilitate Yoga enthusiasts to be a part of the celebration near their homes.</p><p>He said, a ‘Maha Sankalp Divas’ will be held, with over a thousand trainers, at Mysuru Palace on May 31, Sunday, under the leadership of MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a descendant of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, to make the celebration a memorable one.</p><p>It can be noted that Mysuru entered the Guinness book of world records for the largest Yoga session at a single venue, Mysuru Race Course, with 55,506 participants during the IDY celebration in 2017. Prime Minister Nareandra Modi participated in the IDY celebration on Mysuru Palace premises in Mysuru in 2022.</p>