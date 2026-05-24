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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

YFM plans International Day of Yoga with 2 lakh participants

Yoga is a part of Shaiva Nidhi, which depicts 122 Yoga Asanas or postures, with line drawings.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:11 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:11 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruYoga

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