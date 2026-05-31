Yoga not just an exercise, but strong soft power of India: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yaduveer-krishnadatta-chamaraja-wadiyar">Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar</a> said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yoga">Yoga</a> is not just an exercise or philosophy, but a strong soft power of India, to catapult us on top of the world.</p><p>He was speaking after making a ‘Sankalpa’ (commitment) for the success of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, during the ‘Yoga Maha Sankalp Divas’, organised by the Yoga Federation of Mysuru (YFM) on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-palace">Mysuru Palace</a> premises, on Sunday. </p><p>Yaduveer Wadiyar inaugurated the programme, by offering floral tributes to an idol of Patanjali. He also released the official poster for the IDY.</p><p>The YFM has planned participation by at least two lakh people at 120 major centres across Mysuru city, to mark the 12th IDY on June 21 in Mysuru. </p><p>In this regard, ‘Sankalp Divas’ was held at Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala, last Sunday, almost a month in advance. The Maha Sankalp Divas is a followup and two more followups will be held on June 7 and 14.</p><p>Trainers from various Yoga organisations from across the city rehearsed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a standardised 45-minute routine designed by experts to allow people of all ages and fitness levels to practice together. </p><p>It progresses logically from basic prayers and loosening exercises to asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing techniques), and meditation. The official theme for the 12th IDY is ‘Yoga for Wellness, Wisdom, and World Peace’.</p>.6,000 people perform 'Bhujangasana' in Hyderabad, enter Asia Book of Records.<p><strong>Federation</strong></p><p>YFM includes Sri Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samsthe (SPYSS), Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Mysuru Yoga Okoota, Yoga Sports Foundation, Mysuru Yoga Association, GSS Yoga and other organisations.</p><p>Yaduveer Wadiyar said, Mysuru is ever relevant for Yoga and its progress. “Mysuru has played a significant role in propagating Yoga. It will further play a significant role. The contributions of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for Yoga are well known. But, even earlier Wadiyar kings of my Yadu dynasty have played a major role in the propagation of Yoga. Their contributions are being researched and documented, to make Mysureans proud,” he said.</p><p><strong>Modi again</strong></p><p>Founder of GSS Yoga Foundation and president of YFM Srihari Dwarkanath, expressed hope of inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi again to Mysuru for the ‘Fit Mysuru’ campaign.</p><p>It can be noted that Mysuru entered the Guinness book of world records for the largest Yoga session at a single venue, Mysuru Race Course, with 55,506 participants during the IDY celebration in 2017. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the IDY celebration on Mysuru Palace premises in Mysuru in 2022.</p><p><strong>Response</strong></p><p>Srihari reminded that Mysuru is the first city to create a record during the IDY celebration and has been receiving good response since the first IDY celebration in 2015.</p><p>"During the first and second year we gathered over 10,000 people, despite rains in the first year. In 2017 we created a record. The PM was aware of our disciplined organisation and collective participation. Thus, he took part in the IDY celebration in Mysuru in 2022. We can invite him once again,” he said.</p><p><strong>Support</strong></p><p>Many organisations like the CBSE, ICSE and State Board Private School Managements Association (CISPMAM), JSS institutions, Bramhakumaris and other organisation have extended full support, he added.</p><p>Shashi Kumar (Bharat Swabhiman Trust), Nanjundaswamy (SPYSS), Ganesh Kumar (Yoga Sport Foundation), K G Devaraju (Yoga Okkuta), and Ananthu (Mysuru Yoga Association), were present on the occasion.</p>