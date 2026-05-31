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Yoga not just an exercise, but strong soft power of India: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar in Mysuru

Yaduveer Wadiyar inaugurated the programme, by offering floral tributes to an idol of Patanjali.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruYogaMysuru PalaceYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

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