<p>Mysuru: A shocking case of kidnapping and forced gender transition has come to light after a youth from Nanjangud approached the police, alleging that he was abducted, forced to live as a transgender person, and exploited for extortion and sex work.</p><p>The victim, Anil Kumar (who was given the name Akshata by his captors), a resident of Thyagaraja Colony, Nanjangud, has filed a complaint at the Nanjangud Town Police Station against a Mangaluru-based transgender person named Anita and her associates.</p>.Man abducted, beaten, forced to transfer money in Bengaluru; four arrested .<p>According to the complaint, the ordeal began four months ago when Anil was waiting for a bus at the Mysuru Suburban Bus Stand. He has complained that Anita and her team masked him, rendered him unconscious, and kidnapped him to Mangaluru. There, he was forcibly dressed in sarees and jewelry and compelled to pose as a transgender person to collect money (begging) from shops.</p><p>Anil claims that he was forced to collect Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 daily, which was pocketed by the gang. He further alleged that he was sent to various parts of Mangaluru and Kerala for sex work.</p><p>The gang allegedly institutionalised his forced identity. Anil claims they managed to change his gender to 'transgender' on his Aadhaar card and obtained an official certificate from the Social Welfare Department.</p><p>“They were planning to take me to Mumbai next month for a permanent sex reassignment surgery. When I realised this, I decided to escape from their clutches,” Anil stated. He alleged that when he demanded his earnings of Rs 3 lakh, Anita threatened to file a false police complaint against him for stealing Rs 5 lakh and gold ornaments.</p><p>After escaping to his hometown, Nanjangud, Anil has complained that Anita sent other gang members to his house to create a ruckus and pressurise him into returning to the trade. Anil has clarified to the police that he has no gender identity issues or sexual orientation conflicts and was purely a victim of a criminal racket.</p><p>Nanjangud Town Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.</p>