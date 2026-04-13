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Youth alleges kidnap, gender transition racket in Mysuru

According to the complaint, the ordeal began four months ago when Anil was waiting for a bus at the Mysuru Suburban Bus Stand.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 05:15 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 05:15 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMysuru

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