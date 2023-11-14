Nadaswaram player Sheikh Jaleel Saheb no more

Sheikh Jaleel Saheb, the legendary fifth-generation Nadaswaram player at all three Marigudi temples in Kaup, passed away on Monday following a heart attack.
He was 54. The family of Sheikh Jaleel Saheb had been offering the service to the Goddess for five generations.
Sheikh Jaleel Saheb’s father Babu Saheb, grandfather Imam Saheb, great-grandfather Mugdam Saheb and great-great grandfather Matta Saheb had been serving the Goddess at Kaup with musical instruments. “I am continuing the tradition which was passed on to me with love,” Jaleel Saheb had told DH in an interview a year ago.
Sheikh Jaleel Saheb’s grandfather Kaup Imam Saheb had played the music at Marigudi for over 60 years. His father Babu Saheb continued the tradition. Sheikh Jaleel Saheb was playing the music for the past 35 years. “I am satisfied with the service offered to the God, though I hail from a different faith,” he had said.
“I don’t want to break the tradition which our forefathers have followed. I don’t have sons. I have a daughter. I want to pass on the tradition to my brother Sheikh Akbar Saheb’s children,” he had said.
Netizen Rizwan Arshad, in his post on X, said Sheikh Jaleel Saheb had performed at Sri Lakshmi Janardhana Temple in Kaup on the occasion of Deepavali festival. “Sheikh Jaleel Saheb’s death is a terrible loss to Udupi,” wrote another netizen Vishnu in his post.
Hosa Kaup Marigudi temple manager Govardhan Sherigar said Jaleel was not only a great Nadasaram player, but a very good human being too. He even used to miss his Friday payers while rendering service to the temple, he remembered.