Nadda, Malviya move Karnataka High Court against FIR on animated video about Muslims

Nadda and Malviya challenged the FIR registered against them on May 5, 2024, over a controversial post on X (formerly Twitter).

The post, uploaded on April 4, 2024, contained an animated video showing the Congress party "favouring" Muslims in reservation at the expense of SCs, STs and OBCs.

The video depicted three birds hatched from eggs (indicative of SCs, STs and OBCs) eaten by the bird hatched from the fourth egg (Muslims).

Based on Babu's complaint, High Grounds police booked the BJP leaders under IPC Section 505 (2) for creating enmity and hatred using religion and Section 125 of the Representation of People's Act.