<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagara district): Hampi Kannada University would confer honorary Nadoja degrees on thinker-academician Prof G Ramakrishna, centenarian writer Prof C Mahadevappa and social worker H C Satyan at the 34th Nudi Habba (annual convocation) to be held at the Navaranga Open Air Theatre on the Vidyaranya campus on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Governor-Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot would confer the degrees, Vice Chancellor D V Parashivamurthy told reporters.</p>.<p><strong>Row over selection</strong></p>.<p>He said, “We have received two letters stating that Satyan is facing some cases. We have brought this issue to the notice of the governor-chancellor. He has instructed us to confer the degree on him as the cases have been settled.” </p>.Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urges enhanced budgetary support for higher education in Karnataka budget.<p>“We have time till Tuesday afternoon. The honour can be withheld in the last moment if it is confirmed that serious cases are pending against him,” Prof Parashivamurthy said.</p>.<p>He said PhD degrees would be awarded to 107 candidates and 123 candidates would get postgraduate degrees. </p>.<p>Prof Parashivamurthy said the highlight of this convocation is that C P Shivachandra, hailing from the Mukri community, which has a population of only about 10,000 in the state, has completed undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and is receiving a PhD degree for his thesis titled ‘Oral Literature and Cultural Study of the Mukris’. </p>