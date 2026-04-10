<p>Bengaluru: Nadoja S R Ramaswamy, veteran journalist, eminent litterateur, and former president of the Rashtrotthana Parishat, passed away here on Friday morning. He was 88.</p><p>A towering figure in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada-literature">Kannada literature</a> and public life, Ramaswamy also served as the honorary editor of Rashtrotthana Sahitya for several decades. Sources confirmed that he breathed his last early this morning.</p><p>Ramaswamy was widely respected for his deep scholarship and his role as a fearless commentator on social, environmental, and political issues. As a protege of the legendary writer, poet and philosopher D V Gundappa (DVG), he carried forward the legacy of value-based journalism. He served as the editor of the monthly <em>Utthana</em> for over four decades, shaping the perspectives of generations of readers.</p>.<p>In recognition of his immense contribution to literature and journalism, he was conferred with the prestigious Nadoja title by the Kannada University, Hampi. He was also a recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.</p><p>The mortal remains of the veteran scholar will be kept for public viewing at Keshava Shilpa, the headquarters of Rashtrotthana Parishat, between 10.30 am and 12 pm on Friday.</p><p>He is survived by a vast circle of students, admirers and the literary community at large.</p>