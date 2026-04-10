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Nadoja S R Ramaswamy, veteran journalist, eminent litterateur, passes away at 88

A towering figure in Kannada literature and public life, Ramaswamy also served as the honorary editor of Rashtrotthana Sahitya for several decades
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 04:58 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaObituary

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