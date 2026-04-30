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Nagamangala land grab case: Upa Lokayukta orders to expedite probe

As the report was not submitted even after three months, the Upa Lokayukta has directed to expedite the probe, in a transparent manner.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 17:53 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 17:53 IST
Karnataka Newsland grabNagamanagala

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