<p>Mandya: Pointing out the delay in submitting a report, Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa has issued orders to expedite the probe related to the government land grab case, reported in Nagamangala taluk.</p><p>As the report was not submitted even after three months, the Upa Lokayukta has directed to expedite the probe, in a transparent manner.</p><p>Following complaints from the public, about the illegal allocation of government land and misuse of power, the Mandya Lokayukta police conducted a raid on January 13 and exposed the irregularities. </p><p>A special investigation team was formed on January 15, led by Nagamangala DySP Chaluvaraju to crack the case, in which the records were allegedly tampered and fake records were created at the records section of Nagamangala taluk office.</p>.Karnataka High Court allows admission of SSLC pass outs to paramedical courses.<p>Police conducted a raid, simultaneously at Nagamangala taluk office, houses of the employees, xerox centres and a hotel in Mysuru. The police registered cases against 10 people, including two shirestedars, and four second division assistants. Five people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. </p><p>According to Lokayukta police, “Over 320 acres of government land and ‘gomaalas’ (grazing lands) on about 50 survey numbers in Nagamangala taluk have been illegally acquired and allocated to private parties. The loss could be around Rs 200 crore”.</p><p>But, there are allegations that hundreds of people are involved in the land grab case and have acquired around 1,000 acres of government land, causing a loss of around Rs 600 crore. </p><p>The Upa Lokayukta has directed the Mandya SP, that necessary police officers should be deployed for investigation, and to complete it at the earliest. Otherwise, a letter should be written to the government or Lokayukta, urging to conduct an investigation by a higher investigating agency like SIT.</p>