Microcosm, macrocosm of the scapegoat

The police, it can be assumed, had two or three bits of information. One, the roof of our building made an excellent spot to pelt stones from. Two, the building’s landlord was Muslim as were most of the residents.

Thus, it wasn’t unusual for the police to turn up in the afternoon, demanding to inspect the roof and asking to be allowed to station a constable or two on the roof as the procession passed.

My landlord, with a healthy sense of fear and suspicion of the police, was also understandably unenthused about allowing such access. What if they ‘framed’ him?

So he told our Nepali guard to deal with it and prevent access when he and his sons weren’t around to see what they’d be doing. The guard, reluctantly as the messenger with a thankless job, told the police that he couldn’t give access to the roof without the landlord’s express permission.

To make matters worse, the lady of the house on the first floor (in a fit of rebellion with very poor timing), yelled from her balcony ‘not to be afraid’ to the guard while the police were still meandering around.

The police, incensed, threatened to put my landlord and the guard in jail. The guard. feeling cornered but defiant, said, “Sure. Whatever you want. Arrest my baby and wife too.”

A fight was imminent. You could sense the residents getting restless — one teen (with a few rumoured run-ins with the law) looking tense and agitated.

Thankfully, better sense prevailed and one of the landlord’s sons arrived at some point to allow the police in to prove ‘Look Ma, no stones.”

There were no stones. The two policemen who sat on the roof all night had a blessedly boring night and the procession passed peacefully under a typical building on a typical day in Bengaluru.

And yet, for a little while in the afternoon, violence was imminent, made manifest by two nodes of suspicion and fear, mixed with a little rebellion, a little defiance of speech of a scapegoat refusing to be made one any more.

The third node, when and if it develops, spawns the poisonous blooms of hate. When the red descends and logic is swept clean from minds.

There is a very long tradition of the ‘scapegoat’, the first written accounts coming in from Ancient Greece and ancient Syria of a person—usually from a lower class, a slave or a prisoner—who would be dressed up and fed meals before being stoned and driven out of the community or stoned to death so that the plague or the drought or the floods would pass by without inflicting much damage.