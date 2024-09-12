Nagamangala violence: Kumaraswamy slams Congress, calls it 'appeasement politics'

New Delhi: Condemning violence in Nagamangala in Mandya district, Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said this incident happened due to appeasement of one community by the Congress ruled state government for political gains.
"I strongly condemn the incident that took place during the Ganesha immersion procession in Nagamangala, Mandya district. It is a failure of peace and order in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately indulged in violence by targeting the devotees, who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers at the public and policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing swords, " the Minister, who is also Mandy Lok Sabha member, said.
"This incident took place in Nagamangala as a result of appeasement of a particular community by the party and the state government for political gain. Such appeasement politics should stop. Otherwise bad days are not far for the Congress party, " Kumaraswamy posted on X.
Appealing public to maintain peace, he urged the government to take immediately action to restore peace in the town. He also warned that state government authorities should not target opposition parties leaders in connection with incident.
Published 11 September 2024, 19:13 IST