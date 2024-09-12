Nagamangala violence: Kumaraswamy slams Congress, calls it 'appeasement politics'

New Delhi: Condemning violence in Nagamangala in Mandya district, Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said this incident happened due to appeasement of one community by the Congress ruled state government for political gains.

"I strongly condemn the incident that took place during the Ganesha immersion procession in Nagamangala, Mandya district. It is a failure of peace and order in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately indulged in violence by targeting the devotees, who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers at the public and policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing swords, " the Minister, who is also Mandy Lok Sabha member, said.