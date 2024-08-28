Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedikegala Okkuta stages protests, demand removal of 'illegal' parking shed outside SBUDA

Shivamogga: Members of Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedikegala Okkuta staged a late-night protest in the premises of the city corporation on Wednesday demanding for the removal of the unauthorised shed set up on the road by the Shivamogga Bhadravathi Urban Development Authority office at Vinobnagar in the city.

The Okkuta members alleged that despite giving a three month deadline for the removal of the unauthorised shed set up in front of the office of SBUDA, the authorities concerned have failed to clear it. Further, they said that the deputy commissioner did not treat members of the Okkuta politely when they met him to explain the issue. Thus their agitation will continue till the shed is removed, they said.