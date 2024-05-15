Name B Y Raghavendra in complaint over ‘fake news’: K S Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: Former BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding that the BJP candidate for Shimoga Lok Sabha seat (B Y Raghavendra) be named in the police complaint, for fabricating and spreading fake news about him retiring from the fray, just a day before the polling on May 7.
Speaking to reporters after filing a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Eshwarappa alleged that he had already lodged a complaint with the Shimoga returning officer, as well as with the Superintendent of Police.
But the FIR filed by these officers does not mention any of the accused, in spite of him directly accusing Raghavendra of his involvement.
Eshwarappa said that this was a political conspiracy and murder of democracy by Raghavendra, who had created a make-believe story about him.
The former minister said he was aware of Muslims voting 100% to oust Narendra Modi as PM, while Hindus were wasting their energy on caste issues.
“I feel all political parties have played a major role in dividing the society on the lines of caste among the Hindus. Yediyurappa, in Shivamogga, asked the Lingayats to vote in favour of BJP. Similarly, Minister Madhu Bangarappa called for the consolidation of Ediga votes. But Muslims have been working hard with the single motive to defeat Modi. Hindus must stop their internal fights,” he said.
Published 14 May 2024, 21:27 IST