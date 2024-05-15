Name B Y Raghavendra in complaint over ‘fake news’: K S Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: Former BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding that the BJP candidate for Shimoga Lok Sabha seat (B Y Raghavendra) be named in the police complaint, for fabricating and spreading fake news about him retiring from the fray, just a day before the polling on May 7.

Speaking to reporters after filing a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Eshwarappa alleged that he had already lodged a complaint with the Shimoga returning officer, as well as with the Superintendent of Police.

But the FIR filed by these officers does not mention any of the accused, in spite of him directly accusing Raghavendra of his involvement.