Names ready, but no committee yet on SEP in Karnataka

Experts proposed by the Higher Education Department include physicist Sharath Ananthamurthy (Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy’s son), former VTU vice-chancellor H P Khincha, political scientist Valerian Rodrigues (former JNU professor), G Haragopal (former University of Hyderabad professor), Karnataka Regional Commission for Education secretary Francis Assisi Almeida and educationist V P Niranjanaradhya. After a meeting with vice-chancellors of public universities on August 21, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had announced that SEP committee would be formed in a week.