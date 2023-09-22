Names ready, but no committee yet on SEP in Karnataka

The state government is yet to constitute a committee to draft the State Education Policy (SEP) that will replace the National Education Policy (NEP). The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has decided to scrap the NEP in the state.
Officials of the Higher Education Department blamed the School Education and Literacy Department for the delay. Apparently, the Higher Education Department has submitted a list of 18 experts to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa told DH that his department has finalised five experts whose names will be given to Siddaramaiah.
Experts proposed by the Higher Education Department include physicist Sharath Ananthamurthy (Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy’s son), former VTU vice-chancellor H P Khincha, political scientist Valerian Rodrigues (former JNU professor), G Haragopal (former University of Hyderabad professor), Karnataka Regional Commission for Education secretary Francis Assisi Almeida and educationist V P Niranjanaradhya. After a meeting with vice-chancellors of public universities on August 21, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had announced that SEP committee would be formed in a week.