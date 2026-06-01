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Homeindiakarnataka

Naming of Vice Chancellor S V Suresh for search committee to appoint another VC raises conflict of interest

They argued that such appointment will not only lead to conflict of interest but also questions of the authenticity of the search committee.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:01 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka News

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