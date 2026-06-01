<p>Shivamogga: The naming of S V Suresh, Vice Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru for the search committee to appoint the Vice Chancellor for Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences in Shivamogga has come under criticism from experts. </p><p>They argued that such appointment will not only lead to conflict of interest but also questions of the authenticity of the search committee.</p><p>Speaking to DH, retired professor at UAS, Bengaluru Prakash Kammaradi said as per the norms of University Grants commission 2018, the head of search committee must maintain institutional distance for about ten years and should not have any administrative association with its sister institutes. But in this case, Suresh is already serving as vice chancellor of another state run university. </p> .Suresh Gopi starrer 'Janaki v/s State of Kerala' to undergo slight changes.<p>He further added that the appointment is not free from conflict of interest and closed-circuit-circumstance. As per the global standards, the head of the search committee must declare that he has no professional or personal link with candidates over the last ten years. </p><p>Considering all the factors, the government must withdraw the notification issued on May 14 and appoint an expert who fulfills all criteria and pave the way for the fair appointment of Vice chancellor for the Shivamogga university.</p><p>Over 40 experts have signed the petition including renowned environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy, former professors of UAS, Bengaluru and other universities.</p>