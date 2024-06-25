Nandini milk price hiked: Rs 2 increase to be effective from June 26

Bengaluru: After the fuel price hike, citizens will have to shell out more for milk since the price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 2 effective from Wednesday.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), on Tuesday, announced that the price of all variants of milk will go up by Rs 2. However, the KMF maintained that this was not a price hike but a revision in the supply and pricing mechanism. KMF Chairman Bheema Naik said that Nandini will now start dispatching an additional 50 ml of milk in each packet and the additional cost has been levied to match the increase in supply.

“The state’s milk production has gone up by nearly 15 per cent. To sell this additional supply, we have increased the packet capacity by 50 ml and hence, the price has also gone up equivalently,” Naik said.