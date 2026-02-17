<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has called “baseless” claims in social media posts over the quality of Nandini <br>products. </p>.<p>In a public notice, the KMF maintained that its products were prepared in a safe and hygienic manner. </p>.Nandini Ghee to soon be available in USA, Saudi Arabia and Australia .<p>“KMF strictly follows safe and approved methods framed by statutory bodies and the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI),” it said. </p>.<p>According to the KMF, such posts create panic and confusion and urged people not to fall for such “false allegations.” </p>.<p>“KMF requests its consumers not to get confused by baseless allegations and assures that all our milk and milk products are safe for consumption,” the KMF said and pledged legal action against those posting such content. </p>