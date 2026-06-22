Narrow escape for tourists as elephant chases safari vehicle at Bandipur

<p>Gundlupet: Nature lovers had a narrow escape when a wild elephant tried to attack their safari vehicle at Bandipur on Saturday. The driver's alertness saved the tourists.</p><p>A tusker chased the safari vehicle creating fear among the visitors. However, the alert driver reversed the vehicle on time averting a tragedy. The wild jumbo chased the vehicle for a distance and later returned to the forest. A video clip has gone viral on social media.</p><p>With the elephant population on the rise at the Bandipur National Park, it is common to see elephants on safari routes. </p><p>Wild elephants in herds get irritated by the safari vehicles stopping on the route and often attack them. </p>