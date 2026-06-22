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Narrow escape for tourists as elephant chases safari vehicle at Bandipur

The wild jumbo chased the vehicle for a distance and later returned to the forest.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:57 IST
KarnatakaelephantBandipur

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