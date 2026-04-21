<p>Bengaluru: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) hosted the first edition of the National Diagnostics Conclave on Monday.</p>.<p>The event was convened to chart out a collective vision and strategy for diagnostic innovation and implementation towards greater health equity for India and other lower and middle-income countries. </p>.<p>Panel discussions on affordable solutions for diagnostics and surveillance for national programmes, enabling diagnostics developers and manufacturers to impact and enabling pathogen prioritisation and pandemic preparedness for India and beyond, were held. </p>.India AI Impact Summit 2026: Health AI devices boost clinical insights diagnostic speed.<p>Making suggestions for the future of diagnostics, the experts said that scaling up diagnostics should focus on replicability, repeatability, precision, and accuracy, and that quality for diagnostic manufacturers should be defined as going beyond just meeting the compliance benchmark. </p>.<p>One of the other significant suggestions was for Indian diagnostics developers to go global, and indigenous regulatory frameworks need to be created. This will help in exploring the Global South markets, which will be a unique opportunity for Indian diagnostics that are currently not manufacturing or even designing products for this geography.</p>.<p>Pointing out gaps in the Indian diagnostics market, the experts said that while there is strong support for technology, the scalability, regulatory pathway navigation and market penetration channels are missing. Indian diagnostic developers do not have properly organised markets internationally and this is creating bias in the field, especially for newer technologies. </p>.<p>The discussions throughout the day highlighted the strategic pillars of the National Diagnostics Catapult (NDxC), including strengthening the national validation and innovation logistics development with priority diseases and public health impact.</p>.<p>C-Camp also houses Indigenisation of Diagnostics (InDx), which is one of India’s most influential platforms for advancing diagnostics innovation, addressing a broader spectrum of priority infectious diseases.</p>