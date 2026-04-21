Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

National Conclave charts plan for future of diagnostics in Bengaluru

The event was convened to chart out a collective vision and strategy for diagnostic innovation and implementation towards greater health equity.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 23:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaconclave

Follow us on :

Follow Us