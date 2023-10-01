National Health Mission contract staff get 15% pay hike

After a long wait, the state government has given financial approval for the 15 per cent increase in the remuneration paid to contract employees under the National Health Mission (NHM).
The employees who went on a protest in March were promised a wage revision of 15 per cent starting April 1. Financial approval has been pending since then.
According to the approved proposal, the revision will apply only to in-sourced and contract employees. While contract employees with a starting salary of less than Rs 20,000 and medical officers (MBBS, Ayush, RBSK, Dental surgeons) will get a 15 per cent increase in salaries, specialists with 3-5 years of service will get a 5 per cent increase and specialists with 5-10 years service are eligible for a 10 per cent rise. NHM specialists with over 10 years of experience will be eligible for a 15 per cent pay rise.
Close to 17,055 employees are expected to benefit from the revision which will cost the government an additional expenditure of Rs 5,796.21 lakh.