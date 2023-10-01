National Health Mission contract staff get 15% pay hike

According to the approved proposal, the revision will apply only to in-sourced and contract employees. While contract employees with a starting salary of less than Rs 20,000 and medical officers (MBBS, Ayush, RBSK, Dental surgeons) will get a 15 per cent increase in salaries, specialists with 3-5 years of service will get a 5 per cent increase and specialists with 5-10 years service are eligible for a 10 per cent rise. NHM specialists with over 10 years of experience will be eligible for a 15 per cent pay rise.