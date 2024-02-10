National Wildlife Board defers decision on Karnataka's Kalasa-Bhanduri project

According to the minutes of the meeting, the state government sought the diversion of 10.68 hectares of forest land from the tiger corridor between the Kali and Sahyadri tiger reserves for the construction of a diversion weir, jack well-cum-pump house, and an electrical substation, as well as laying a pipeline and power line for the Kalasa Nala Diversion Scheme in Khanapur Taluk of Belagavi district.