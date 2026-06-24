Navali dam plan in focus as Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs meet

<p>Kalaburagi: The meeting of the chief ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil at Munirabad in Koppal district on Thursday has rekindled farmers’ hope for the construction of Navali balancing reservoir.</p>.<p>They will jointly launch 33 newly installed crest gates in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tungabhadra-dam">Tungabhadra dam</a>.</p>.<p>The Rs 51-crore renovation project replaced all spillway gates and chain links following the collapse of gate number 19 in August 2004, extending the dam’s structural life by an estimated 50 years.</p>.<p>The Navali balancing reservoir project can be implemented only if AP and Telangana governments agree, as Tungabhadra river flows through these states too. The dam can store between 30-50 tmc ft of water to ensure abundant water for farmers, compensating for 33 tmc of silt accumulated in the 72-year-old TB dam.</p>.Siddaramaiah to consider demand for Navali balancing reservoir.<p>Originally, it had a storage capacity of 133 tmc ft. However, due to annual silt accumulation of at least half a tmc ft, the capacity has dropped to 105.788 tmc ft. So, much of the inflow goes to the river unused.</p>.<p>Although the reservoir received 606.64 tmc ft of water in 2022, 114.58 tmc ft in 2023, 253 tmc ft in 2024 and 210 tmc ft in 2025, the quantum could not be fully utilised.</p>.<p>The Tungabhadra project is a lifeline for farmers in Koppal, Vijayanagara, Raichur and Ballari districts. For years, there has been a demand to construct a balancing reservoir near Navali in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district,to conserve surplus water. </p>.<p>A detailed project report was prepared for Rs 13,040 crore, but matter remained pending. Farmers’ leader Chamarasa Malipatil said the government should take up repair work of 18 dilapidated structures, including aqueducts, bridges on Tungabhadra left bank canal for adequate supply to farmers.</p>.<p>“Silt (33 tmc ft) can be removed by involving farmers. They can transport it for use in their fields, via thousands of tractors they own, if government arranges to remove silt during summer and pays diesel charges. This will help increase fertility of the fields,” he said. </p><p>Farmer leaders said the government failed to earmark funds for the Navali project and had not desilted sub-canals. They said farmers in tail-end of the Tungabhadra basin are deprived of water due to these factors.</p>.Administrative approval for Navali dam DPR.<p>Arguing that farmers from neighbouring states were illegally drawing water from river, they demanded that police and irrigation department officials should be empowered to initiate action against violators.</p>.<p>“The CMs will have little time to discuss the Navali project during their visit. The state should continue discussions with neighbouring states to implement the project,” Malipatil said. Former minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said he was anticipating a favourable outcome from the meeting. </p>.<p>“We will submit proposals, including desilting of TB dam, Navali reservoir, linking of Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers to the dignitaries,” he said. </p>