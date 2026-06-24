Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Navali dam plan in focus as Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs meet

They will jointly launch 33 newly installed crest gates in the Tungabhadra dam.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Workers give final touches to the work on replacing the crest gates of the Tungabhadra reservoir at Hosaspete in Vijayanagar district.
Workers give final touches to the work on replacing the crest gates of the Tungabhadra reservoir at Hosaspete in Vijayanagar district.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 23:30 IST
Karnataka NewsDamTungabhadra dam

Follow us on :

Follow Us