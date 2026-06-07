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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka | NBW against BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar

A case was registered against Salagar for creating a ruckus in the house of a Muslim alleging cow slaughter during Bakrid in 2023.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 01:26 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 01:26 IST
BJPKarnataka

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