Karnataka | NBW against BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar

<p>Basava Kalyan (Bidar district): A Bengaluru court has issued a non-bailable (NBW) arrest warrant against Basavakalyan BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar in connection with a 2023 case. A case was registered against Salagar for creating a ruckus in the house of a Muslim alleging cow slaughter during Bakrid in 2023. The police have already filed a charge sheet. </p>.BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj gets bail in Biklu Shiva murder case.<p>Since the MLA appear before the court for the hearing, the court has issued a warrant to him along with nine others named in the case. </p>