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NBWL panel seeks more information on Sharavathi power project

The standing committee constituted the independent expert committee after concerns were raised by its two members.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 17:07 IST
Karnataka NewsSharavathipower plant

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