NCERT Class 6 Kannada textbook under fire over ‘mythology-heavy’ content

<p>Academicians in the state have raised objections to NCERT’s Class 6 Kannada textbook (R3) titled Krishna, which they say pushes mythology, religious tales, vegetarianism and God-centric narratives.</p><p>Besides objecting to the name of the textbook, academics say folklore, literature and life of coastal Karnataka, north Karnataka, Malnad and Old Mysuru regions are missing in the textbooks introduced for Class 6 and above in the schools affiliated to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE)</a> from this academic year.</p><p>R3 is a Third Language mandatory subject introduced from Class 6. It is intended to be a foundational exposure language rather than one requiring advanced mastery and an introductory language studied for basic comprehension and cultural exposure.</p><p>In a statement, People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education (PAFRE) alleged cultural imposition through NCERT Kannada (R3) textbooks and strongly objected to it. “NCERT 6th Standard ‘R3’ Kannada textbook is shocking. Books meant for children’s learning are being turned into weapons of political and cultural imposition, which is dangerous,” the organisation stated.</p>.KUD withdraws contentious Chapter-4 from Kannada textbook.<p>It further said, “There are no lessons reflecting Karnataka’s cultural and social diversity. The folklore, literature and life of coastal Karnataka, North Karnataka, Malenadu, and Old Mysore regions are missing. For a 6th standard child, there are no activities, texts, pictures, or stories suited to their curiosity and age. The narration is dull and preachy.”</p><p>V P Niranjanaradhya, developmental educationist, questioned the textbook named after Krishna. “First of all, why is the book named Krishna? As part of the imposition of Indian Knowledge Tradition under NEP 2020, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">NCERT </a>has started pushing mythology, religious tales and God-centric narratives into education,” he opined.</p><p>“Not just the Class 6, for Class 3 it is Mridula. What is this? Isn’t this a plan to saffronise the textbooks? Karnataka’s identity lies in the thoughts of Pampa, Kuvempu, Karanth and Basavanna. But NCERT has named it ‘Krishna’. Ignoring local intellectual and cultural traditions, NCERT has moved towards God-religion politics, which is condemnable,” Niranjanaradhya stated.</p>.NCERT to restore original 'Dancing Girl' image in Class 9 textbook after backlash .<p>Academicians pointed out that in the lesson ‘Health is Wealth’, while talking about food, it indirectly pushes the narrative of ‘satvik food’.</p><p>“While educating students about balanced food, the picture of the plate has only rotti, vegetables, milk and fruits. Fish, eggs and meat are missing. This is a brainwashing tactic to make children believe satvik food means only rotti, milk and vegetables,” Niranjanaradhya alleged.</p><p>A new definition of a balanced diet has been given, another senior academician said.</p><p>“For our body to get energy, balanced foods like milk, greens, vegetables, fruits, and pulses are necessary. These should be part of our daily food,” the lesson reads.</p><p>“Then, where do eggs, fish, chicken, mutton, coastal children’s ‘fish’, North Karnataka’s jowar rotti with groundnut oil go? This is a deliberate strategy to sideline non-vegetarian food. Writing that only vegetarian food is ‘balanced’ is politicising children’s food plates. This is not education, it is cultural terrorism.”</p><p>Among the academicians’ demands include compulsorily teaching of Kannada as first or second language in keeping with the Kannada Language Learning Act 2015, CBSE. </p>.Respond to PIL on Kannada in CBSE, ISCE schools: HC to Karnataka govt.<p>They argued that there are already Savi Kannada, Siri Kannada and Tili Kannada textbooks. Tili Kannada, which was earlier used as a second or third language, should be used as R3, they said.</p><p>The “hurried order” to use this same R3 textbook prepared for Class 6 as R3 textbook for Class 9 from this year must be withdrawn, they demanded. The demanded an explanation from NCERT on why the book is named ‘Krishna’ and why was DSERT, the academic authority for textbook preparation and educational work in Karnataka, was not involved in this process.</p><p>They also demanded that in the ‘Balanced Diet’ lesson, pictures and references to eggs, fish and meat must be included and the book reprinted. The book’s name must be changed to one that fits Kannada identity, they said.</p>