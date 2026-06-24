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Homeindiakarnataka

NCERT Class 6 Kannada textbook under fire over ‘mythology-heavy’ content

Besides objecting to the name of the textbook, academics say folklore, literature and life of coastal Karnataka, north Karnataka, Malnad and Old Mysuru regions are missing in the textbooks.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 02:19 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 02:19 IST
Karnataka NewsNCERTKannada

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