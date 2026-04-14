<p>Mandya: “In 2028, the BJP-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> government will be formed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>, supported by the JD(S). Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> will decide on the Chief Minister," said Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka. </p><p>He was speaking to reporters, after inspecting the arrangements made as part of Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira inauguration at Adichunchanagiri Mutt, in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday.</p><p>“There are several CM aspirants in the BJP. If the party’s blessing is on me, I may also become the Chief Minister,” Ashoka said.</p>.Karnataka govt drowning in corruption, administration in coma: R Ashoka.<p>However, the most important thing now is to dislodge the Siddaramaiah-led corrupt Congress government. We will continue our fight against it, he said.</p><p>“The change in CM post should have happened in November. Now, it has been postponed. DCM D K Shivakumar visited Mallikarjun Kharge’s house and created a ruckus over this issue. The government has gone into a slumber due to such internal dissent. If the MLAs had respect for the KPCC president, they would not have gone to Delhi now. The MLAs are not giving any respect to Shivakumar’s statements. He has lost his charishma,” Ashoka criticised.</p><p>“They have been fighting for the CM's post, neglecting the development of the State. Earlier, they used to call JD(S) as the ‘fighting party’ (jagalagala party). Now, Congress has become one," he ridiculed.</p>