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NDA government will be formed in Karnataka in 2028: R Ashoka

He was speaking to reporters, after inspecting the arrangements made as part of Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira inauguration at Adichunchanagiri Mutt, in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsNDAR Ashoka

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