NDA govt released more grants to K’taka than what UPA did, claims BJP

Bengaluru: Countering Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ‘Answer Madi Modi’ campaign on social media platform X, the Karnataka BJP launched the ‘Congress Fails Karnataka’ campaign on Monday.
In a series of posts, the BJP highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government had released a whopping Rs 2.67 lakh crore since 2014 to July 2023 which is 3.2 times of the Congress-led UPA government’s contributions to the state between 2004 and 2014 to the state. It said the Congress-led UPA government in its 10-year tenure between 2004 and 2014 had released only Rs 60,779 crore.
“You (Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) have presented a record number of budgets in the state and term yourself a financial expert, now tell us whether BJP has released more funds to the state or the Congress has released,” the BJP said.
The party further alleged that the Congress has come to power by making false promises and false accusations.