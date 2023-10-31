NDA govt released more grants to K’taka than what UPA did, claims BJP

In a series of posts, the BJP highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government had released a whopping Rs 2.67 lakh crore since 2014 to July 2023 which is 3.2 times of the Congress-led UPA government’s contributions to the state between 2004 and 2014 to the state. It said the Congress-led UPA government in its 10-year tenure between 2004 and 2014 had released only Rs 60,779 crore.