NDA govt's stand, laxity of previous BJP govt led to decline in FDI to Karnataka: State minister M B Patil

Bengaluru: Alleging faulty policies and lack of vision of the union government for reduced FDI, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Sunday claimed that the NDA government's stand and laxity of previous BJP led government in the state have also contributed for FDI decline to the state.

He further alleged that the union government is diverting the investors towards Maharashtra and Gujarat, which is also another reason for the dip in FDI in the state.

Patil told reporters that the decline in FDI is not just limited to Karnataka and said that the union government must take ownership of the decrease in overall FDI since three years.