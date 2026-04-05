<p>Although nearly 25% of the current workforce may be left unemployed by 2027, they must not despair and instead rise to meet the challenge, advised Director General (Electronics & Communication Systems) of DRDO Binay Kumar Das at 5th convocation of Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University on Saturday.</p>.<p>Delivering the convocation address, Das said, “Those of the new generation may have to change career three or four times. So, one must accept change and be ready to re-adjust.”</p>.<p>Emphasising the need to work on and develop disruptive technologies, Das observed mastery over new technologies held the key to elevating India to a prominent position on global stage.</p>.<p>Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sought to remind the youth of their role in ensuring India achieved its goal of being a developed nation by 2047.</p>.<p>“If youngsters are equipped with knowledge, skills, values and national spirit, India will surely attain prominent position in global community,” the governor said. </p>.When world faces challenges, theoretical knowledge alone is not sufficient: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.<p>Honorary doctorates were conferred on former cricketer B K Venkatesh Prasad, music director Arjun Janya, educationist T K Narayanappa, MLC Govindaraj, educationist Mohan Alva and entrepreneur-politician Bava Mohammad Farooq.</p>.<p>Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar was absent at the ceremony. Sources said he was engaged in campaigning for byelections.</p>.<p>As many as 37,393 students – 29,880 undergraduates and 7,484 postgraduates – were awarded their degrees at the convocation ceremony, with 64 gold medals being presented.</p>.<p>While 71 secured ranks, 23 PhD scholars were awarded their doctorate.</p>.<p>“I completed my education at IIT with a gold medal. Many institutions were interested in recruiting me. Companies from USA and Singapore even sent visas; these offers were attractive to many of my classmates. But I decided to stay in the country and contribute to it. I stayed back to build an India that was technologically strong. Today my classmates have plenty of wealth but I am the richest because I have the satisfaction of working for the defence of my country’s sovereignty.</p>