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'Nearly 25% of the current workforce may be jobless by 2027'

As many as 37,393 students – 29,880 undergraduates and 7,484 postgraduates – were awarded their degrees at the convocation ceremony, with 64 gold medals being presented.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 01:57 IST
India NewsKarnatakaworkforceJobless

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