Necessary preparations made for re-NEET: Chikkaballapur DC

<p>Chikkaballapur: The district administration has made all necessary preparations to conduct the NEET again on June 21 in a transparent and hassle-free manner, said Deputy Commissioner G Prabhu.</p>.<p>He was speaking while chairing a preparatory meeting at his office on Friday.</p>.<p>“There are 10 examination centres in the district - six in Chikkaballapur city and four in Chintamani taluk headquarters. A total of 3,568 students have registered for the examination,” he said.</p>.<p>The examination will begin at 2 pm on June 21. Students should report to their respective centres by 11 am, undergo security checks, and then proceed to their examination halls. Industrial Security Force personnel have been deployed at all centres. Tahsildars and Block Education Officers (BEOs) have been appointed as supervisory officers for the transportation of question papers. They will ensure the safe delivery of question papers to examination centres under the protection of Industrial Security Force personnel and police, he added.</p>.<p>According to the directions issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), students are prohibited from carrying pens, pencils, calculators, geometry boxes, mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth earphones, pagers, health bands, belts, wallets, sunglasses, handbags, wristwatches, caps, or any other writing materials. The prescribed dress code is mandatory. Food items are not allowed inside the examination centre. However, transparent water bottles are permitted, the DC explained.</p>.<p>“This time, students will be given an additional 15 minutes. Bringing a passport-size photograph is mandatory. A total of 20 Industrial Security Force personnel have been deployed - one at each examination centre and one for the security of each vehicle transporting question papers. Pens will be provided to students at the examination centres. Students are not allowed to bring watches and wall clocks have been installed in every examination room,” he informed.</p>.<p>Prabhu urged students to strictly follow the instructions mentioned on their admit cards and requested parents to provide proper guidance to their children.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey, ADC N Bhaskar, AC D H Ashwin, NEET District Nodal Officer Muniraju, principals and lecturers assigned examination duties, and officials from various departments were <br />present.</p>