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Homeindiakarnataka

Necessary preparations made for re-NEET: Chikkaballapur DC

The examination will begin at 2 pm on June 21. Students should report to their respective centres by 11 am, undergo security checks, and then proceed to their examination halls.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:41 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkaballapur

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