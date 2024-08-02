NECF urges Centre, states to implement Gadgil report to save Western Ghats

Mangaluru: Keeping in mind the safety of future generations, National Environment Care Federation (NECF) has urged central and state governments to implement the recommendations of Madhav Gadgil Committee on Western Ghats.

“The 14-year-old report had warned against construction activities, indiscriminate quarrying , encroachment of forest land for building resorts and homestays, in Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) coming under Western Ghats,” NECF Secretary Shashidhar Shetty told mediapersons.

Both the state and Centre were not keen on implementing the Gadgil report when it was submitted and instead went ahead with measures aimed at diluting the proposals. It is the ripe time for the people to wake up and oppose all unscientific projects on Western Ghats.

Projects like ropeway, tunnels, widening of the roads in the areas coming under fragile Western Ghats will pose a threat to the future generation. To save the Western Ghats for the future generation, all the unscientific activities should be stopped and the Gadgil report should be implemented as it is, he said.

Stressing the need for Western Ghats Protection Force, he said “we do not have a wetland protection act. By bringing in amendments to the Land Reforms Act, the government has allowed non-agriculturists to purchase farmland. Eventually, it will lead to real estate business in the coming days, which in turn will impact the topography of the region and increase in landslides,” he felt.