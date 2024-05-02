'Need 7 days to appear before SIT, truth will prevail soon': Prajwal Revanna on Hassan sex scandal row

The advocate’s letter followed the SIT’s notice to Prajwal on April 30.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the SIT will also look into the sharing of the sleaze videos, but refused to comment on it.

Answering a question on whether action will be taken against the people involved in leaking the videos, Parameshwara said, “Let us see how it progresses. Someone should file a complaint about the leakage of videos and the people involved in it. The complaints might come, and the SIT will take action when they come.”

He further said: “The SIT probe may reveal who released it and where it originated. Based on that, they may take action. Once the probe is done, further action will follow.”