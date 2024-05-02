'Need 7 days to appear before SIT, truth will prevail soon': Prajwal Revanna on Hassan sex scandal row

Bengaluru: JD(S) MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing women, has sought seven days’ time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.
Prajwal took to X on Wednesday to share the letter addressed to the superintendent of police and investigating officer, SIT, from his advocate, Arun G, seeking more time for his appearance for an inquiry.
“As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my advocate,” Prajwal sated, adding, “The truth will prevail soon.”
ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಲು ನಾನು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಕಾರಣ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ವಕೀಲರ ಮೂಲಕ C.I.D ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.— Prajwal Revanna (@iPrajwalRevanna) May 1, 2024
ಸತ್ಯ ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಬರಲಿದೆ.
As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon. pic.twitter.com/lyU7YUoJem
Prajwal’s advocate noted that the notice served under Section 41(A) of CrPc to Prajwal Revanna demands his appearance before SIT officials on May 1. “As my client Prajwal Revanna is travelling outside Bengaluru, he needs seven more days to appear before you as per the notice. I request that you give Prajwal seven days’ time and mark another date for the inquiry,” Arun requested in his letter.
This is Prajwal’s first comment in public after sleaze videos, allegedly featuring him, tumbled into the open. The Karnataka government constituted an SIT naming B K Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, as the head, to probe the allegations that videos involved sexual harassment.
A woman later filed a police complaint, accusing Prajwal and his father, MLA H D Revanna, of sexually harassing her.
The advocate’s letter followed the SIT’s notice to Prajwal on April 30.
Home Minister G Parameshwara said the SIT will also look into the sharing of the sleaze videos, but refused to comment on it.
Answering a question on whether action will be taken against the people involved in leaking the videos, Parameshwara said, “Let us see how it progresses. Someone should file a complaint about the leakage of videos and the people involved in it. The complaints might come, and the SIT will take action when they come.”
He further said: “The SIT probe may reveal who released it and where it originated. Based on that, they may take action. Once the probe is done, further action will follow.”
Speaking about SIT’s notice to Prajwal, Parameshwara said: “The SIT has issued the notice, and there is evidence to prove that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. His air ticket and other details have been found.”
“The procedures required to get him back will be followed by the SIT,” he added. “It is left to the SIT to get him back themselves or seek the Union government’s support,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Nagalakshmi, chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Women, has warned people against sharing and circulating the sleaze videos. Nagalakshmi took to X to state that those sharing the purported sexual abuse videos on social media will face strict consequences. “The women’s commission has written to the police department urging them to take immediate and severe action against such individuals,” she said.