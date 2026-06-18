Need comprehensive, integrated regulatory framework for homestays: Karnataka High Court

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has stressed the need for a comprehensive and integrated regulatory framework governing homestays in the state. </p>.<p>“In view of the increasing importance of the homestay sector and the recurring disputes brought before this court, it would be appropriate for the Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, in consultation with the departments concerned, to examine the feasibility of formulating a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework governing the establishment, operation and supervision of homestays in the state,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said. </p>.<p>The court said this allowing the petition filed by the owner of a homestay in Kodagu against an order passed by the deputy commissioner and the chairman of the District Tourism Development Committee. The order terminated the registration of the homestay after an American tourist filed a rape complaint. The tourist alleged that she was drugged, held captive and sexually assaulted by a staffer at the homestay. </p>.Caste survey report not disclosed to anyone, Backward Classes panel tells Karnataka High Court.<p>The court held that the order was passed in breach of the principles of natural justice and issued without adherence to the mandatory procedure prescribed under the Karnataka Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) Act, particularly Section 13. It disposed of the petition by directing that the order be considered as a show-cause notice.</p>.<p>Disposing the matter, Justice Govindaraj noted that operation of a homestay involves numerous aspects that traverse several statutory and regulatory domains and which cannot be effectively addressed merely through registration under the Act. The court outlined nine key aspects pertaining to homestays and asked the authorities to undertake a regulatory framework. </p>.<p>“There is a need to prescribe minimum standards relating to sanitation, cleanliness, drinking water, waste disposal, sewage management and environmental sustainability. There is a further need to clearly delineate the responsibilities of the various governmental authorities involved in regulation. At present, aspects relating to tourism, food safety, fire safety, local administration, public health, police verification, taxation and environmental compliance are administered by different departments,” the court said, adding that a distinction may also be required between small family-run homestays and larger commercial establishments operating under the nomenclature of homestays.</p>