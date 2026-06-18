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Homeindiakarnataka

Need comprehensive, integrated regulatory framework for homestays: Karnataka High Court

The court said this allowing the petition filed by the owner of a homestay in Kodagu against an order passed by the deputy commissioner and the chairman of the District Tourism Development Committee.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:19 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 23:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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