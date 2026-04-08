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Need discussion on birth control to check wildlife population: Eshwar Khandre

Khandre also spoke about the relocation of the people living in the enclaves located inside the protected area.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:53 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:53 IST
India NewsKarnatakawildlifeMan-animal conflictEshwar Khandre

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