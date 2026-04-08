<p>Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> stated on Wednesday that the rising <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/man-animal-conflict">man-animal conflict</a> incidents have necessitated a discussion on the birth control of wildlife and called for greater debate among the public as well as the experts.</p><p>The minister broached the topic while speaking to media people regarding the concerns over the death of a person who was trampled by an elephant in Kodagu district last month.</p><p>Khandre said the population of the some species was rising exponentially and there was a need to check such growth. "We need to protect wildlife as well as people by preventing harm to both," he said, stressing the need to explore birth control measures but did not mention any species.</p><p>He sought to clarify that the proposal was just an idea and not a decision. He noted that the government was exploring other options like an elephant soft release centre. The idea of birth control needs discussion.</p>.Animal population rising, but forests have decreased in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre.<p>"The matter is before the Supreme Court. A meeting has to be held with senior officials on consulting experts and legal pundits before making a submission before the apex court," he added.</p><p><strong>Voluntary relocation</strong></p><p>Khandre also spoke about the relocation of the people living in the enclaves located inside the protected area. Noting that any relocation was voluntary, the minister said he has asked officials to prepare a list of families who are ready to come out of the protected area.</p><p>He said the details are necessary to understand the budgetary requirements of the exercise. "Once the list is ready, I will place the matter before the chief minister about the funds required," he said, describing relocation as a win-win exercise where people come to the mainstream while animals get inviolate area.</p>