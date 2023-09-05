Need Rs 500 crore to prevent man-animal conflict: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre

Stating that most of this took place during conflict with elephants, the minister said Rs 500 crore was needed to erect railway barricades and prevent entry of wild elephants into human habitats.

Khandre said, a report by experts in the Indian Institute of Science has recommended railway barricade as an effective and long-term measure to prevent straying of elephants.

"Karnataka has 6395 elephants. We have seven task force teams to monitor the animal movement and drive back those straying into the villages. However, the barricades have been recommended as the best measure to keep animals within the forest boundaries.

The government had a plan to construct a railway barricade with a total length of 640 km but could complete only 312 km. Karnataka has Rs 500 crore funds collected by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) but the Centre was not releasing it though he made a specific request citing the crisis in the state, the minister said.

"It costs Rs 1.5 crore to build a kilometre of rail barricade. Even though it is Karnataka's fund, the Centre is asking why such an expenditure was necessary. But life is more important than money," he added.

To a question on the quarrying activities on the forest boundaries driving animals into the human habitats, the minister said criminal cases will be booked against the violators as well as the officials who have allowed the illegalities.

"There is a considerable decrease in the rains this monsoon. This has led to water and fodder shortage in the forests, causing the animals to forage in the human habitats. So, we are also exploring the possibility of arranging the supply within the forest," he said.