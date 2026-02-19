'Need street and house-wise mapping of voters to ensure accuracy': D K Shivakumar urges Karnataka poll body

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> has asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct a “comprehensive street-wise and house-wise mapping” of voters in Bengaluru to address “serious and widespread” errors in the electoral rolls. </p><p>In a petition to State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi, Shivakumar said every street should be mapped to the correct polling station, every street to a house and every voter to the house. </p>.<p>“Such a Street-House-Voter mapping will ensure accuracy, prevent duplication and eliminate arbitrary shifting or deletion of voters,” Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Urban Development minister, stated. </p><p>The SEC is preparing the electoral rolls under the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) for the impending elections to the five municipal corporations in the city. As per a Supreme Court directive, Bengaluru municipal elections should happen before June 30. </p>.'Time will answer': DK Shivakumar on CM post as Congress power tussle resurfaces in Karnataka.<p>Shivakumar has flagged “numerous discrepancies” in the existing electoral rolls prepared by the Election Commission: members of one family being allotted different polling stations, incorrect house numbers, duplicate/missing entries and “long-standing residents being deleted without notice”.</p><p>One of the discrepancies cited by Shivakumar is from the Padmanabhanagar constituency represented by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka. “Voters of 6th cross, Anjaneya Temple Road, Ittamadu...have been totally excluded from the electoral rolls,” he stated. </p><p>Another discrepancy raised by Shivakumar is the use of an Aadhaar card as the photograph in the voter list. </p>.‘Unlawful deletion of voter names’: Suspend BLOs, says D K Shivakumar.<p>“These errors are not isolated, but appear to be systemic,” Shivakumar stated, adding that such “alarming” discrepancies “seriously undermine the credibility of the electoral process.” </p><p>Shivakumar urged the SEC to order an “immediate special inquiry” and act against erring persons. He also sought a “rectification drive” so that “no eligible voter is denied their constitutional right to vote.” </p><p>Shivakumar's petition ties into the Congress' nationwide campaign against 'Vote Chori', accusing the EC of colluding with the BJP to manipulate polls. </p>