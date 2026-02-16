'Need to bow down to decisions of national leaders': Vijayendra says BJP and JD(S) to fight Congress together

<p>Bengaluru: Amid definite fissures within the BJP and JD(S) alliance, BJP state President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">BY Vijayendra</a> on Monday asserted that the NDA would work towards dislodging the “corrupt” Congress government.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, Vijayendra said: “Our national leaders discussed that BJP-JD(S) should go together. As a national party, we need to bow down to the decisions taken by the national-level leaders. This applies to the state president, legislators, party workers and both the parties. Our goal and priority is to dislodge this incapable, corrupt Congress.”</p>.'Corrupt land grabber': Kumaraswamy hits back at D K Shivakumar over 'BJP-JD(S) merger' remark .<p>JD(S) Youth President and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy had recently claimed that Kumaraswamy's return to state politics was “inevitable,” and that people wanted to see Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. This had led to backlash from BJP leaders.</p><p>Speaking about such verbal spats, the BJP state president said: “I have discussed with our party leaders. They said it started from there - JD(S). I have said it’s not important who started but we should go together. Whatever it may be, I will speak with Kumaraswamy. Even regarding the upcoming MLC elections, for which the Congress has announced candidates, I have discussed with Kumaraswamy.”</p>.'Ensure registration of Congress is not cancelled': Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra retorts to Priyank Kharge's remarks on RSS.<p>Speaking about the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, Vijayendra said: “My preference and aim is that we should grow in Kalyana Karnataka and Old Mysore. In Hassan, Mandya (Old Mysore) our workers expect us to win in ZP and TP. I will personally discuss all this with Kumaraswamy.” </p><p>The BJP and JD(S) are yet to finalise on whether the alliance will continue for the local body polls. </p><p><strong>Earlier controversy</strong></p><p>In December, Vijayendra had claimed that the BJP would come to power “on its own” by winning 130-140. </p><p>Soon after, former prime minister and JD(S) Supremo HD Devegowda retaliated, stating that the BJP and JD(S) would not ally for the upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls.</p><p>Till now, the BJP has never got a complete majority (113 seats out of 224) in the Karnataka Assembly. It got 110 seats in 2008 and 104 in 2018, coming to power through “Operation Lotus” on both occasions.</p>