'Need to bow down to decisions of national leaders': Vijayendra says BJP and JD(S) to fight Congress together

Speaking about the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, Vijayendra said, 'My preference and aim is that we should grow in Kalyana Karnataka and Old Mysore'.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 15:39 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 15:39 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)BY Vijayendra

