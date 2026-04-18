Need to put an end to political murders: R Ashoka

<p>Mandya: "The Congress tried to cover up the Yogesh Gowda murder of Dharwad. As the case was handed over to the CBI, the truth came out and MLA Vinay Kulkarni was convicted. There is a need to end political murders," said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka.</p><p>Addressing media persons in Mandya on Friday, he said, "The consequences of a political murder have been proved in Yogesh Gowda's murder case."</p><p><strong>History created</strong></p><p>"The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has created history by introducing the Women's Reservation Bill. But the Congress is trying to find mistakes," he criticised.</p>.NDA government will be formed in Karnataka in 2028: R Ashoka.<p>"There will be no injustice to any southern state due to the delimitation of constituencies. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin does not understand. He fears that if Modi wins again, they have to pack up and leave," he ridiculed.</p><p>Commenting on the issues within the Congress, Ashoka said, "Muslims are being targeted after Davangere bypoll. Zameer Ahmed is being targeted. There is confusion in the party about the CM's post. The Assembly polls are in 2028. However, even if the elections are held now, it is certain that the NDA government will come to power in Karnataka."</p>