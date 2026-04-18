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Need to put an end to political murders: R Ashoka

"The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has created history by introducing the Women's Reservation Bill. But the Congress is trying to find mistakes," he criticised.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 01:17 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 01:17 IST
KarnatakaIndian Politics

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