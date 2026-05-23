NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

<p>Kalaburagi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> aspirant student died by suicide under Station Bazaar Police Station limits on Saturday. </p><p>Bhagyashree Patil, who had scored 92 per cent marks in PU second year examination, hanged herself at her home in the afternoon.</p>.II PUC student dies by suicide in Bengaluru; exam distress believed to be the reason .<p>Responding to media people, her father Rajashekhar Patil claimed that she was dejected in her life and NEET question paper leak might be the reason.</p><p>However, he has not cited question paper leak as reason for suicide in the police complaint lodged by him and also stated that he doesn't want to blame anyone for the suicide.</p>