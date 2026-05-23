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Homeindiakarnataka

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Responding to media people, her father Rajashekhar Patil claimed that she was dejected in her life.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsNEETSuicideKalaburagi

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