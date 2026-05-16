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NEET exam row: Siddaramaiah backs Rahul Gandhi's 'sack Dharmendra Pradhan' demand

"More than 22 lakh students, including over one lakh from Karnataka, wrote NEET with the hope of a fair chance at medical education," Siddaramaiah said.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 18:06 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 18:06 IST
KarnatakaNEETPaper LeakSiddarmaiahDharmendra Pradhan

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