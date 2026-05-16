NEET exam row: Siddaramaiah backs Rahul Gandhi's 'sack Dharmendra Pradhan' demand

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday backed Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sack-dharmendra-pradhan-rahul-gandhi-to-pm-modi-amid-neet-ug-2026-exam-paper-leak-row-4005448">Rahul Gandhi's demand</a> that PM Narendra Modi immediately sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, amid the NEET paper leak row.</p><p>Gandhi had demanded that Modi should immediately sack Pradhan or take responsibility himself, and alleged that the "BJP-RSS nexus" has destroyed India's education system.</p><p>"More than 22 lakh students, including over one lakh from Karnataka, wrote NEET with the hope of a fair chance at medical education," Siddaramaiah said.</p>.NEET-UG paper leak | Students left in despair as Karnataka govt revives demand to scrap NEET.<p>They have been pushed into uncertainty because the Narendra Modi government failed to ensure a fair and secure exam, he posted on 'X'.</p><p>Students worked hard for months, parents spent their savings, the CM said, adding, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has made the call clear: Sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan now."</p><p>The NEET- UG held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of paper leak.</p>