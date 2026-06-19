NEET re-exam: 5,570 students to take test at 12 Mangaluru centres; Deputy Commissioner chairs preparatory meet

<p>Mangaluru: A total of 5,570 candidates in Dakshina Kannada have registered for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neet">NEET (UG) re-examination</a> scheduled to be held across the country on June 21 for admission to medical courses. The examinations will be conducted at 12 centres, all located within Mangaluru city limits.</p><p>A preparatory meeting in this regard was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju K.</p>.<p>He said all necessary arrangements must be made to ensure that the NEET re-examination is conducted in a transparent, systematic manner. The examination should be conducted strictly according to the prescribed guidelines without any lapses. Heads of examination centres have been instructed to ensure adequate seating arrangements for students writing the exam. Two invigilators will be deployed in each examination hall. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided screening equipment and the required personnel for candidate verification, he added.</p><p>Security has been strengthened for the NEET examination. Along with local police personnel, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also be deployed. A 30-member CAPF team is expected to arrive in Mangaluru for the purpose. Armed local police personnel will be deployed at each examination centre. </p><p>The NTA has appointed two nodal officers for the district to supervise the conduct of the examination. Stressing the need for strict vigilance, the Additional Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure that there is no scope for any irregularities.</p>.NTA to hold nationwide mock drill on June 20 ahead of NEET-UG re-exam across country.<p>Candidates will undergo thorough screening before entering the examination halls. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, pen drives, earphones, microphones and Bluetooth-enabled gadgets will not be permitted inside the examination halls. The use of mobile phones and photography is strictly prohibited for both candidates and examination staff. Since the examination will be monitored through CCTV surveillance, officials were instructed to verify in advance that all CCTV systems are functioning properly.</p><p>The ADC said that candidates will be allowed to enter examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm on Sunday. The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm Persons with disabilities will be provided an additional one hour to complete the test.</p><p>Officials also informed that all candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes this year.</p><p>The examination must be conducted strictly in accordance with NTA guidelines. The police, treasury and other concerned departments have been directed to coordinate to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. Authorities have also been instructed to monitor crowds outside examination centres and ensure adherence to the scheduled timings.</p><p>NEET Nodal Officer and Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tek Chand, co-nodal officer Jaswinder, District Information Officer Khader Shah, Pre-University Education Department Office Superintendent Nithin Shetty, Police Inspector Gopalakrishna and other officials. </p>