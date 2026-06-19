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Homeindiakarnataka

NEET re-exam: 5,570 students to take test at 12 Mangaluru centres; Deputy Commissioner chairs preparatory meet

He said all necessary arrangements must be made to ensure that the NEET re-examination is conducted in a transparent, systematic manner.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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ADC Raju K chairs a preparatory meeting in the DC office in Mangaluru on Friday.

ADC Raju K chairs a preparatory meeting in the DC office in Mangaluru on Friday.

Photo credit: Information department 

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Published 19 June 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsKarnatakaNEETMangaluruNEET Exam

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