NEET-UG 2026 re-test | 768 candidates skip exam in Karnataka's Kolar

<p>A total of 768 candidates were absent for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) held at 11 examination centres across the district on Sunday for admission to medical courses.</p>.<p>Out of 3,945 registered candidates, 3,177 appeared for the examination.</p>.<p>Unprecedented security arrangements were made for the prestigious examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), following concerns over question paper leak that had led to controversy in the past.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi and Additional Deputy Commissioner S M Mangala visited various examination centres and reviewed the arrangements. They said that the examination was conducted smoothly at all 11 centres without any irregularities.</p>.<p>Six centres were set up in Kolar city and five in Bangarapet. The examination was held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Biometric verification and security checks were made from 11 am to 1.30 pm. At selected centres in Bangarapet, differently-abled candidates were allowed additional time as per rules, and their examination concluded at 6.20 pm.</p>.<p>To ensure a transparent, error-free and secure examination process, two preparatory meetings were held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.</p>.<p>Along with outsourced personnel, local police staff were deployed for security. As per NTA guidelines, 11 observers - one for each examination centre - were appointed. Two nodal officers designated by the NTA also supervised the process. Two invigilators were assigned for every room accommodating 24 candidates.</p>.<p>A strict dress code was enforced according to NTA guidelines. Full-sleeve shirts, jeans, earrings and smartwatches were prohibited. Pens were provided to candidates inside the examination halls. CCTV cameras were installed at every centre, and prohibitory orders were imposed within a 200-metre radius of the centres to prevent any untoward incidents.</p>.<p>Question papers were transported to examination centres in separate vehicles under armed reserve police protection and police escort.</p>.<p>After the examination, OMR sheets were carefully packed and transported under police security to the Kendriya Vidyalaya in KGF. From there, they were sent to Bengaluru through a special postal department vehicle and later dispatched by air to the NTA headquarters.</p>.<p><strong>In Chikkaballapur</strong></p>.<p>The re-NEET was conducted smoothly at 10 examination centres in the district, including six centres in Chikkaballapur city and four centres in Chintamani.</p>.<p>A total of 3,569 candidates had registered for the examination. Of them, 788 were absent, while 2,781 candidates appeared for the test.</p>.<p>The examination commenced at 2 pm. Candidates reported to their respective centres by 11 am, underwent security checks and verification procedures, and then entered the examination halls. Personnel from the Industrial Security Force were deployed at all centres to ensure security.</p>.<p><strong>In Tumakuru</strong></p>.<p>The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted smoothly at 13 centres across the City.</p>.<p>A total of 5,329 students had registered for the examination. Of them, 4,120 appeared for the test, while 1,209 were absent. Tight security arrangements were made at all examination centres to prevent any untoward incidents. Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed near each centre.</p>.<p>Every candidate was thoroughly screened before being allowed inside the examination centres. Students started arriving at their respective centres early in the morning.</p>