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Homeindiakarnataka

NEET-UG 2026 re-test | 768 candidates skip exam in Karnataka's Kolar

Out of 3,945 registered candidates, 3,177 appeared for the examination.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 21:23 IST
Karnataka NewsNEETChikkaballapurTumakuruKolar

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