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Homeindiakarnataka

NEET-UG 2026 re-test |KPCC president B K Hariprasad regrets students missing exam

Hariprasad batted for Karnataka’s Common Entrance Test (CET) system.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 01:14 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 01:14 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressNEETB K Hariprasad

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