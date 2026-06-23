NEET-UG 2026 re-test |KPCC president B K Hariprasad regrets students missing exam

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president B K Hariprasad on Monday expressed “regret” over reports that some students had missed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET </a>exam.</p>.<p>He, however, dismissed the BJP’s allegations that the Congress party’s ‘Sankalpa’ rally at Palace Grounds on Sunday caused major traffic disruptions, leading to students missing the test.</p>.<p>“We organised the event on a Sunday to minimise inconvenience to public. Media reports suggest only two or three students among 720 candidates allotted to R C College centre missed the exam. If that happened because of our programme, we express regret,” said Hariprasad, who assumed charge as KPCC chief at the mega rally.</p>.<p>“Our team will meet the affected students and we are ready to compensate for the loss they have suffered,” he added. Hariprasad said the Congress programme began around 11 am, while the NEET examination was scheduled for 1.30 pm.</p>.<p>“The party had coordinated with police and Seva Dal volunteers to manage traffic and all buses carrying participants had reached Palace Grounds by 10.30 am and were parked inside the venue,” he added.</p>.<p>Questioning BJP’s attempt to link the rally to students missing the exam, Haripasad pointed out that 1,400 students were reportedly absent for the examination in Mysuru, while hundreds were absent in Yadgir and other districts. “What programme was held there?” he said.</p>.Bengaluru: Students miss NEET re-exam due to traffic snarls.<p>Accusing the Centre of diverting attention from repeated NEET question paper leaks and uncertainty faced by lakhs of students, Hariprasad termed it “unfortunate” that a person with a “fake degree certificate” was conducting ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.</p>.<p>He said BJP leaders should answer why the Centre had failed to prevent repeated irregularities in NEET, CBSE and UPSC examinations, and renewed his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p>.<p>Hariprasad batted for Karnataka’s Common Entrance Test (CET) system.</p>.<p>“Karnataka successfully conducted medical admissions through CET. NEET was introduced to prevent south Indian students from getting a bigger share of seats,” he alleged.</p>.<p><strong>‘BJP should apologise’</strong></p>.<p>Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the BJP should apologise to students if it was genuinely concerned about them. </p>.<p>“In last 10 years, there have been 90 paper leaks. Three students missed the NEET exam. One came from Magadi, another brought an old hall ticket and one was travelling from R T Nagar. </p><p>NEET rules require candidates to reach exam centres two-and-a-half hours early. At R C College, around 720 students wrote the exam, while 140 were absent. The BJP should be logical and not politicise,” he said. </p>