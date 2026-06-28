‘Negligence’ led to cross-voting in MLC polls, says BJP panel report

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP’s fact-finding committee probing cross-voting by party lawmakers in the June 18 Legislative Council polls submitted its report, highlighting how 'negligence' led to 12 NDA votes ultimately helping Congress. </p>.<p>The committee’s members, senior MLC C T Ravi and former minister N Mahesh, submitted the report to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. MLA Mahesh Tenginkai was also a committee member. </p>.<p>Ravi said the committee drew up a list of MLAs suspected to have cross-voted and held talks with them.</p>.<p>“We held discussions with candidates, gathered their views, spoke to JD(S) leaders, collected information from media and held discussions with the Leader of the Opposition and the chief whip. After considering locally available information and circumstantial evidence, we prepared the report,” Ravi explained.</p>.<p>He declined to divulge contents of the report, saying it was “an internal matter” of the party. He refused to comment on whether or not the report named MLAs involved in cross-voting. </p>.<p>“There were 12 instances of cross-voting by NDA lawmakers. BJP lost four votes, including one invalid vote,” Ravi said.</p>.<p>“Two of the BJP’s candidates were allotted 30 votes each. One candidate received 29 votes, including the invalid one. The other candidate received 27 votes, 3 short of what was expected. The JD(S) candidate should’ve received 22 votes, but got only 14 - a shortfall of 8 votes,” he said. </p>.<p>MLAs did not cross-vote out of admiration for Congress, Ravi said. "The Congress engineered cross-voting through unethical means". </p>.<p>Ravi said the committee’s report identified what the party should have and could have done to prevent cross-voting. </p>.<p>Asked whether there would be a final report, he said the party president would decide the next course of action after discussions in the party’s core committee. </p>.<p>In the June 18 elections, the Congress won five out of the seven MLC seats, while the BJP won two.</p>.<p>The JD(S) fielded a candidate, despite not having sufficient numbers. </p>