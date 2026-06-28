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Homeindiakarnataka

‘Negligence’ led to cross-voting in MLC polls, says BJP panel report

The committee’s members, senior MLC C T Ravi and former minister N Mahesh, submitted the report to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. MLA Mahesh Tenginkai was also a committee member.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 21:40 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 21:40 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaMLCcross voting

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