Neha murder case: Court records statement of two witnesses

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: The trial of MCA student Neha Hiremath murder case has begun at the First Additional District and Sessions Court in the City on Saturday.</p><p>The murder accused Fayaz, who is currently at the Dharwad Central Jail, was presented before the court via video conference. Statements from two eyewitnesses, who were present at the crime scene (BVB campus), were recorded, said sources.</p><p>There are a total of 99 witnesses in the case, and they are expected to be called to the court during the trial. Special Public Prosecutor Mahesh Vaidya and advocate Raghavendra Muttgikar represented the victim’s family. The next hearing has been scheduled on September 29 (Monday), where the court is expected to record the statements of other eyewitnesses.</p><p>Neha Hiremath was murdered by her friend Fayaz at BVB College campus in Hubballi on April 18, 2024. A case was registered at the Vidyanagar Police Station.</p>