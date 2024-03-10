'Nero fiddling while Rome burns': Kumaraswamy attacks Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Alleging that the government does not have Rs 2,000 to give to each drought-affected farmer, but there is enough money to hold guarantee conventions, the state JD(S) chief asked, "What kind of Siddanomics (term earlier coined to describe Siddaramaiah's approach towards the state finances) is this, Mr Siddaramaiah?"

Questioning the many "thousands of crores" that have allegedly been spent on these guarantee conventions and advertising in almost a year, he urged the government to be accountable to the people.