Netizens want YKC Wadiyar to be Maharaja, not politician

Political leaders have also commented, with one senior Congress leader saying that YKC Wadiyar’s father Srikantadatta Narasimharaja (SDNR) Wadiyar was a member of Congress for a long time. “SDNR Wadiyar contested six Lok Sabha elections, from Mysuru. He won four of them and lost two, including one as BJP candidate. He entered electoral politics in 1984, as Congress nominee and defeated independent candidate K P Shantamurthy. He joined the BJP in 1991 and lost the election badly, to his relative Chandraprabha Urs of the Congress. He returned to the Congress and won the Lok Sabha elections in 1996 and 1999. Again he lost the 2004 election, as Congress nominee,” he said, outlining the Wadiyar senior's political career, subtly warning Yaduveer about his prospects if he steps into the electoral fray as a BJP candidate instead of fighting for Congress.

Another senior Congress leader said he had been active in politics when SDNR Wadiyar was MP. “He did not have to struggle much, to win elections. The people, especially in villages, in the Mysuru region, revere the Wadiyars, like God. During election campaigns, people would disapprove of him going to their doorsteps, seeking votes. They would say that they will never let down their Maharaja and would vote for him, without a second thought,” he recalled.

However, the senior leader said, if one asks to list the achievements of SDNR Wadiyar as MP, there is not much to discuss. “We cannot blame him. He was disconnected from society, due to his royalty. He was not aware of people’s woes and needs."

He added, "Besides, those days, MPs were not expected to execute development works. Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) was formulated by the Union government in December 1993 and hence SDNR Wadiyar got to spend funds for nearly 10 years. The truth is that SDNR Wadiyar was a novice in politics, despite being there for nearly four decades. Some politicians, who had access to him, misused his influence and funds."

The senior Congress leader also warned that if YKC Wadiyar is 'wise', he would stay away from politics. “Now, he is revered as the Maharaja by people of not just Karnataka, but in neighbouring states (as well). He cannot be compared to the royals of small principalities in North India. The erstwhile Mysuru state was half of present Karnataka, comprising present 14 districts. The erstwhile rulers of smaller principalities may be richer, financially, than YKC Wadiyar. But, his stature is bigger. Even his in-laws are in politics. His father-in-law Harshwardhan Singh Dungarpur was Rajya Sabha member, as a BJP nominee. There is a grapevine that Dungarpur is lobbying for YKC Wadiyar’s BJP ticket,” he said.

“In fact, Wadiyars wield bigger influence, not just in India, but across the globe. The Wadiyars are larger in stature, than an MP or Minister. Now, prime ministers and Presidents visit their Palace. By becoming a politician, YKC Wadiyar should not be forced to wait at the doorsteps of politicians,” he said.