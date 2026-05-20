<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched a new Volvo air-conditioned Vajra Vistara bus service between Bengaluru and Tumakuru.</p>.<p>The service was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The buses will operate 54 trips daily using 10 vehicles at 20-minute intervals, running from the Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru to Tumakuru.</p>.Now, travel on BMTC's AC buses to Channapatna.<p>The route includes stops at Navarang, Govardhan Talkies, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, T Dasarahalli, 8th Mile, Widia Stop and Kyathsandra.</p>.<p>The fare from Bengaluru to Tumakuru has been fixed at Rs 120, inclusive of GST and toll charges.</p>.<p>The corporation already operates Volvo Vajra Vistara services to destinations such as Channapatna and Kanakapura.</p>