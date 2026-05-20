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Homeindiakarnataka

BMTC launches new AC bus service from Bengaluru to Tumakuru

The fare from Bengaluru to Tumakuru has been fixed at Rs 120, inclusive of GST and toll charges.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 20:36 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaBMTCBus servicesbmtc bus

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