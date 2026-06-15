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Homeindiakarnataka

New AI system ‘Kartavya’ to monitor attendance of Karnataka govt employees

Developed under the supervision of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), the system was jointly created by the Centre for e-Governance (CeG) and the Karnataka AI Cell.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 13:03 IST
Karnataka Newsgovernment employeesAI

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