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New Bengaluru-Mumbai train via Hubballi from May 23, falls short of superfast promise

The train was approved in December 2025 but its long schedule drew widespread criticism. Elected representatives also slammed the timings.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:20 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawBengaluruMumbaiKarnatakaHubballiRailway

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